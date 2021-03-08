Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 158.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 7,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Steelcase by 64.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 48,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Steelcase by 36.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 139,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 55,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE SCS opened at $14.89 on Monday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

