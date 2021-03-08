State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 907 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,830,000 after buying an additional 222,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after buying an additional 172,268 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 88.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 52.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 62,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

WIRE stock opened at $66.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $68.99.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.