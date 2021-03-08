State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,521,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,153 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 633,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $12,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $518,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 866,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,439,625. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WKHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.