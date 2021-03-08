State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.35.

Wix.com stock opened at $308.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

