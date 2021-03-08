State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $829,000 Investment in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Park National by 27.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Park National by 262.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of PRK opened at $130.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Park National Co. has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $130.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

