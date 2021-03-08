State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,638,000 after purchasing an additional 175,312 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of MHO opened at $52.21 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $57.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.