State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after buying an additional 1,099,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 202,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 614,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 128,527 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SAVE stock opened at $34.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $39.14.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

