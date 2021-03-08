Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Raised to $26.00 at Raymond James

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,202,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 457,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 47,208 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,808,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,220,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.