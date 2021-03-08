Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 229.7% higher against the dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $535,537.65 and approximately $22,610.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00057055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.01 or 0.00790899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00060345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

STAR is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

