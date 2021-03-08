S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,584 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of S&T Bancorp worth $143,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,043,000 after buying an additional 66,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STBA. DA Davidson cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $389,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

