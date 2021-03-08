Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $156.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $177.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $136.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

