Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPR. Truist raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.95.

Shares of SPR opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,726,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $57,030,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after buying an additional 1,261,443 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,331,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $48,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

