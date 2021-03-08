SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

