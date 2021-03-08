South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.68

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.68 and last traded at $85.24, with a volume of 839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.03.

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $167,166.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,670 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,902. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in South State by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in South State by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in South State by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in South State by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

