South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Truist

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price objective raised by Truist from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of South State stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,544. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that South State will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,974 shares of company stock worth $2,684,902. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in South State in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

