Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in February

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 28th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

SLSSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Solaris Resources stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Solaris Resources has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

