Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOI. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

The firm has a market cap of $587.04 million, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. Equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Also, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 28,768 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $353,558.72. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,204. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

