Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.14% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $36,498,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 73,660 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $258,645.00. Also, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $353,558.72. Insiders have sold a total of 550,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,204 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.22.

NYSE:SOI opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. Equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

