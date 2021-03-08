Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 15th (OTCMKTS:SAIIU)

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 15th. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:SAIIU opened at $10.89 on Monday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 605,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the third quarter worth $299,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

