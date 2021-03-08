SmileDirectClub’s (SDC) Sell Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.90.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

