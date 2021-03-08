Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the January 28th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $341,658.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $1,018,902.50. Insiders have sold 29,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,188 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $131.23 on Monday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $151.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.