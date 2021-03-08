Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Raised to $36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCCAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

