Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Scotiabank

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $32.50 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

SCCAF opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.