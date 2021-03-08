Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will post $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 595,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,483,400 over the last 90 days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,419 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,512,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,874,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,751.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 507,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 480,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,027,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.26.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

