Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SIX2. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sixt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €108.78 ($127.97).

Shares of Sixt stock traded down €1.10 ($1.29) during trading on Monday, reaching €110.80 ($130.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. Sixt has a 12-month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 12-month high of €114.60 ($134.82). The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €101.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.30.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

