Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SIX2. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sixt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €108.78 ($127.97).

Shares of Sixt stock traded down €1.10 ($1.29) during trading on Monday, reaching €110.80 ($130.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. Sixt has a 12-month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 12-month high of €114.60 ($134.82). The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €101.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.30.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

