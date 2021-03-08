SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. SITE Centers also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.90-1.00 EPS.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

SITC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.04.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,567,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,654,518 shares in the company, valued at $320,339,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,345,906 shares of company stock worth $13,914,199 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

