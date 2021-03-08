SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. SITE Centers also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.90-1.00 EPS.
Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
SITC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.04.
In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,567,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,654,518 shares in the company, valued at $320,339,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,345,906 shares of company stock worth $13,914,199 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
