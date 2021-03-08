SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.90-1.00 for the period.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.04.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $4,932,141.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,156,418 shares in the company, valued at $320,599,541.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,345,906 shares of company stock worth $13,914,199. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

