Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) vs. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Sino Land alerts:

This table compares Sino Land and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -78.10% 17.29% 1.89%

Sino Land has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sino Land and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $759.46 million 14.41 $216.58 million N/A N/A Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $73.34 million 2.34 -$42.79 million $2.01 5.01

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sino Land and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus target price of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.48%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Sino Land.

Dividends

Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment beats Sino Land on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.