Simple Software Solutions Trading Up 66.9% This Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 33% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $206,039.05 and approximately $12.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 66.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,674,979 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

