Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 120,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

