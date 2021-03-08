Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

In related news, COO David Pierre purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at $18,549,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Laurence Michael Orton purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200 over the last ninety days.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

