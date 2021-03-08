Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $300.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Signature Bank traded as high as $232.35 and last traded at $230.60, with a volume of 9889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $222.62.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.14. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

