Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce sales of $109.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.00 million and the lowest is $109.00 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $157.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $477.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $528.35 million, with estimates ranging from $515.20 million to $548.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 258,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 373,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 88,779 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.69. 336,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,157. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $575.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

