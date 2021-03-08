Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Holdings Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,951.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

