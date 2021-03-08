Short Interest in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Declines By 17.9%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the January 28th total of 331,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $5.47 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $273.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBT. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,640,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,563,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 361,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

