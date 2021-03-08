Short Interest in NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Grows By 41.6%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 572,300 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the January 28th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NWS stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91. NWS has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.45.
About NWS
See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.