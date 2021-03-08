Short Interest in NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Grows By 41.6%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 572,300 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the January 28th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91. NWS has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

