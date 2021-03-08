Short Interest in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Declines By 22.9%

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 440,800 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 28th total of 571,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBLX. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.