Short Interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Increases By 42.1%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 855,800 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the January 28th total of 602,100 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on NMM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Shares of NMM stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $205.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.