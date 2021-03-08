Short Interest in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Expands By 40.7%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the January 28th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MDNA opened at $3.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $180.51 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.39. Medicenna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,108,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,526,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

