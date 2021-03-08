Short Interest in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expands By 37.1%

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the January 28th total of 51,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

LEVL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $23.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 672,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 256,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

