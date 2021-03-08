Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Drops By 23.0%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the January 28th total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $95.06 on Monday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.