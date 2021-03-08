Short Interest in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Decreases By 18.1%

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,910,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the January 28th total of 19,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Hormel Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $131,011,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $47.93. 13,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,142. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.49. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

