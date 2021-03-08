Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Declines By 23.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARZ. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $4,402,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,580,000. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 23,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

CARZ stock opened at $55.30 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.