Short Interest in Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Decreases By 20.0%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 190,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

THQQF stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. Embracer Group AB has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

