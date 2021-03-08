Short Interest in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Declines By 24.8%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the January 28th total of 9,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WISH opened at $17.77 on Monday. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at $725,104.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,125,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

