Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Declines By 18.7%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the January 28th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CHSCL opened at $28.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. CHS has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $29.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

