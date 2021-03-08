Short Interest in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Drops By 17.3%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 28th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE:CIM opened at $11.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $24,637,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 78,631 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 119,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.