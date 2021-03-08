Short Interest in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Drops By 17.3%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 28th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
NYSE:CIM opened at $11.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.98.
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $24,637,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 78,631 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 119,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
