SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 620.9% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 664,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 572,697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Natura &Co by 7.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Natura &Co by 15.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 396,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 53,709 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the third quarter worth about $4,362,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 231,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 115,144 shares during the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTCO opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 195.56. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

