SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $16.51.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBD. DA Davidson increased their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

