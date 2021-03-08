SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,202,000.

IRTC opened at $138.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.13 and a 200 day moving average of $216.95.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,750 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRTC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

